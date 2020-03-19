Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Petersburg Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Petersburg, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olan Finkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olan "Butch" Finkner


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olan "Butch" Finkner Obituary
Petersburg, TX- Olan "Butch" Finkner, 73, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 202 at Petersburg Cemetery and the memorial of life service will be in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Petersburg under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

Butch was born in Lubbock, Texas to William Finkner and Meryl Ramsey Finkner on October 7, 1946. On September 29, 1967, he married his wife of 52 years, Melody Inglis.

He is survived by his wife; a son, Mark, and wife, Jennifer, of Lubbock and a daughter, Jackie Campbell and husband, Jim, of Allen, Texas; three grandchildren; Colin, Landry and Kody; one sister, Peggy Runchey of Lubbock, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Finkner and sister, Mary Edna Davis.

Butch had a wide variety of skills and was a jack of all trades. He proudly served his country as a dental technician during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he was ahead of his time innovating and improving farm equipment, sprayers and tools in his 20-plus years as a Hale County farmer. He also showed his entrepreneurial spirit later in life when he started and built his dirt contracting business.

Butch was a member and former president of the Petersburg Lions Club and was a life-long Methodist.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations , the Texas or Petersburg Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -