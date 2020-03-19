|
Petersburg, TX- Olan "Butch" Finkner, 73, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 202 at Petersburg Cemetery and the memorial of life service will be in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Petersburg under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Butch was born in Lubbock, Texas to William Finkner and Meryl Ramsey Finkner on October 7, 1946. On September 29, 1967, he married his wife of 52 years, Melody Inglis.
He is survived by his wife; a son, Mark, and wife, Jennifer, of Lubbock and a daughter, Jackie Campbell and husband, Jim, of Allen, Texas; three grandchildren; Colin, Landry and Kody; one sister, Peggy Runchey of Lubbock, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Finkner and sister, Mary Edna Davis.
Butch had a wide variety of skills and was a jack of all trades. He proudly served his country as a dental technician during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he was ahead of his time innovating and improving farm equipment, sprayers and tools in his 20-plus years as a Hale County farmer. He also showed his entrepreneurial spirit later in life when he started and built his dirt contracting business.
Butch was a member and former president of the Petersburg Lions Club and was a life-long Methodist.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations , the Texas or Petersburg Cemetery Association.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020