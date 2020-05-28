|
Wellman- Oleta Fay (Hall) Burris, of Wellman went to be with her Lord and Savior May 23, 2020. A celebration of Oleta's life will be 10 A.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Brownfield, TX with Pastor Steve Carter officiating and Eddie McHugh assisting. A graveside service will follow at Terry County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brownfield Funeral Home.
Oleta was born in Bailey County on August 1, 1931 to Carl Preston Hall and Lucille (McGinnis) Hall. She was raised in Enochs, TX. On September 4, 1948 she married W. O. (Bill) Burris and they settled in Wellman in 1959 to farm and raised their 5 children. Oleta loved being a farmer's wife. She was a hard worker in the home and on the farm. Oleta and Bill had quite a family legacy consisting of 5 children and their spouses, 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Oleta loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Wellman Baptist Church for many years until it closed, then moved her membership to Calvary Baptist Church in Brownfield.
Bill passed in 1982 but Oleta continued living on the farm helping her boys. In October of 2017 she moved to Cottage Village in Brownfield, TX. She loved to quilt and crochet, making many beautiful doilies, scrubbies and potholders. She was so happy when people bought her handwork and loved the visits with family, friends, and new acquaintances, when they came to buy them.
Oleta is survived by her children, Teresa (Kenneth) Cheatham, Janice (Johnny) Mercer, Jackie (Melanie) Burris, Rickie (De'Ann) Burris, Terry (Nancy) Burris, 19 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister, Wanda (J.E.) Layton and many more family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Burris, Grandson Michael Mercer and Great Grandson Hudson Cheatham, her parents and 2 two brothers, Lawrence (Orene) Hall and Cleo (Leta Mae) Hall.
Our family would like to thank Patty Ward and the caregivers of Cottage Village for their love and support given to Mother over the past 4 years in your care. We also want to thank Kim Franke and Interim Hospice for helping care for her.
The family will receive visitors from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Thursday May 28 , 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Calvary Baptist Church, Gideon's International, Lamesa De Dios Emmaus or Enochs Cemetery Association at C/O Wanda Layton, 3140 CR 184, Morton, TX 79346.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020