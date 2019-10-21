|
|
Lubbock- Oleta Simmons passed away on October 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 88 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church.
Oleta was born on February 16, 1931, to Dennis and Geggie Watkins in Lubbock, TX. Oleta married Sydney Simmons on July 28, 1950 in Lubbock. Oleta was a homemaker and a faithful member of Tabernacle and Bethany Baptist Church. She enjoyed many activities including cooking, traveling, entertaining and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Syd Simmons; sons, Sydney (Cheryl) Simmons Jr., Jerry (Tamyra) Simmons; grandchildren, Casey (Ashleigh), Colton (Lexi) and Cade (Peyton) Simmons; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Melva Smith; and a brother-in-law, Billy Simmons;
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nicholas Simmons; siblings, Charles Watkins and Doris Manley; and brothers-in-law, Tommy and Leslie Simmons;
The family has designated Bethany Baptist Church, Lubbock for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019