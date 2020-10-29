Lubbock- Wilma Oleta Wilson, age 101, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas after a brief illness. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada with a private burial to follow. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada. Oleta was born on February 24, 1919 in Coal County, OK to Menard O. Field and Pearl Johnston Field. She moved with her family to Floyd County in West Texas in 1929, where she met and married her husband Johnnie Wilson in 1935. They lived, farmed and raised their three children in the community of South Plains until 1980, when they sold their farm and moved into Floydada. After her husband passed away in 1989, Oleta lived in Floydada another 25 years, during which time she became an avid bridge player, artist, quilter and crocheter, making many new friends over those years. In 2014, she was named Floyd County Pioneer Woman of the Year. Later that same year she moved to Lubbock, where she again made new friends and was happy, independent and healthy until shortly before her death. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a sweet lady with a sweet smile who faithfully prayed for and encouraged her family and friends, and greeted every day with a positive attitude. She will be missed by all who loved her. Oleta is preceded in death by her parents, Menard and Pearl Field, brother Adron Field, sister Willie M. McDonald, and by her husband Johnnie W. Wilson and son Gary L. Wilson. She is survived by her son Johnnie L. Wilson (Sue) of Crosbyton, TX, daughter Sue Blythe (Tom) of Katy, TX, her sister, Frances Staniforth of Elk City, OK, six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, five great-great children, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Plains Baptist Church, South Plains, Texas 79258 or to MD Anderson at gifts.mdanderson.org
