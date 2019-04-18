|
Slaton- 76, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Olivia was born to J. C. and Maeola Clay on January 30, 1943 in Levelland, TX. She was employed by Slaton ISD for 37 years. She was a member of Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. Olivia leaves to cherish her memory; two sons, Boyd Clay and Ronald Slay (Doris); one daughter, Karonda Slay; four brothers, Joe Clay, Lamar Clay, J. G. Clay, and Tony Clay; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX. under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019