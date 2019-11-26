Home

Hammons Funeral Home - Littlefield
503 E. 5th St.
Littlefield, TX 79339
806-385-5121
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Littlefield, TX
Interment
Following Services
Littlefield Memorial Park
Ollie Mae (Rice) Clawson


1928 - 2019
Ollie Mae (Rice) Clawson Obituary
Littlefield- Littlefield - Ollie Mae Rice Clawson, age 91, passed away on November 23, 2019 in Levelland. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Littlefield with Tracy Spencer officiating. Interment will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park. Arrangements under the personal care of the Hammons Funeral Home.

Ollie Mae Rice was born on March 23, 1928 in Hart Camp to Ira and Nancy (Campbell) Rice. She married Ivan Laken Clawson on May 15, 1945 in the Bula Community and they were happily married for over 38 years, before his passing in 1983. Leading by example, Ollie instilled in her family the strength found in humility and reverence. In addition to being an avid booster of her children's school programs and activities, she was also known for her talents in sewing, quilting and canning. Her banana ice cream and chocolate pies were treasured favorites throughout the community, and she managed to satisfy a hungry bunch of seven children on a farmer's budget. Anyone who met Ollie could quickly appreciate the brightness in her eyes and sincerity of her smile, including all those who cared for her at Hickory Place. Beloved by her grandchildren, Ollie's generosity and kindness will continue to warm hearts for generations. Ollie was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Ollie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Beverly Clawson, Brenda Brown (Bernie), Barbara Jones (Allen), Iva Noble (Brian), Larry Clawson (Karen), Edward Clawson, and Michael Clawson (Shawnte); 22 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.

The family will be available to receive guests for visitation on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hammonds Funeral Home, Littlefield, TX.

Memorials may be made or to . Online condolences may be made at www.hammonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
