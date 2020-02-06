|
|
Lubbock- 90, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ollie was born September 1, 1929 to Mark and Lucy Cummings. She worked for the City of Lubbock for 15 years as the Mae Simmons Senior Director. She leaves to cherish her memory; one daughter, Bertha Jackson; two sons, Charles Felder and Jadathia (Sharon) Johnson, II; 6 grandchildren; 17 of great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020