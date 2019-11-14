|
Lubbock- Ona "Christene" Green, 80, of Lubbock, Texas, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born May 11, 1939 in White Flat, Christene graduated from Matador High School in 1957. She retired from GMAC in Lubbock after 35 years of service.
Christene was preceded in death by her parents, James and Decima Green and her grandson, Zackery Neese. She is survived by siblings, Elwanda Simmons, Jim Green and Tom Green, daughters Dodie Northcutt and husband Mark, and Dana Tisdel and husband Kent, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Christene lived her life devoted to her family and her God.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Turning Point Church on Friday, Nov. 15th at 2:00 pm with Pastor Allen Weathers officiating.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019