Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ona Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ona Christene Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ona Christene Green Obituary
Lubbock- Ona "Christene" Green, 80, of Lubbock, Texas, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Born May 11, 1939 in White Flat, Christene graduated from Matador High School in 1957. She retired from GMAC in Lubbock after 35 years of service.

Christene was preceded in death by her parents, James and Decima Green and her grandson, Zackery Neese. She is survived by siblings, Elwanda Simmons, Jim Green and Tom Green, daughters Dodie Northcutt and husband Mark, and Dana Tisdel and husband Kent, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Christene lived her life devoted to her family and her God.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Turning Point Church on Friday, Nov. 15th at 2:00 pm with Pastor Allen Weathers officiating.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -