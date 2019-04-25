|
|
Lubbock- Opal "Mava" Bethune, 84, went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019. She was born June 3, 1934 in McKinney, Texas to A.J. and Essie May Brumley. She and her family lived on a cotton farm during the Great Depression picking cotton; developing her into a hardworking young woman who remained very appreciative of her blessings throughout her life and giving her a heartfelt compassion to those in need.
She graduated from Lakeview High School in San Angelo, Texas before moving to Lubbock, Texas where she met and married the love of her life, Elza Leon Bethune in 1957 to whom she remained faithfully devoted for 60 years until his death in 2017.
Her joy was being a dedicated homemaker and mother to their two sons, Michael and Terry. Her deep commitment in tirelessly caring for her family and always being ready and willing to help anyone in need was noticed by all.
She was skilled at playing the piano, sewing, and gardening. Her kind soft-spoken nature and unassuming sweet spirit underscored her faith in God. She enjoyed reading her Bible; (23rd Psalm her favorite scripture); and she donated to the Salvation Army and Food Bank.
Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, JoAnn Goodnight and Nita Brumley; and her husband.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Debra) and Terry Bethune; nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019