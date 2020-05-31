Lubbock- Opal "June" Linker, of Lubbock, Texas, went home to her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 84 years young. June, the hard worker that she was, started at age 15 and never truly stopped. She had many jobs in her amazing life, but she finished strong at the Texas Tech Credit Union, where she worked with many people that she loved and called her friends. Out of all the jobs in her life, the most important was being a mother. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ and nothing made June happier than to give of her love and time, consistently striving to show the love of Jesus. She was an avid Red Raider, joke teller, and list maker. Her family, especially her grandbabies, were her pride and joy. June was preceded in death by: her loving parents; Ed and Lilly Oden, three brothers, two sisters, husband; John Thomas Linker, Daughter; Charisse Leaton and grandsons; David Linker and Mickel Rogers. She is survived by sons; Jerry Linker (Carla), Curtis Linker (Tina), Daughters; Lanisa Dehn (Mark), TJ Sharp, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In June Linker, our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend, we found all of the fruits of the spirit. "But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness and faithfulness." (Gal 5:22). She was the true heart of our family and will be missed greatly by all. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's home of Lubbock would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, June 6, 2020 at 82nd and Ave V Church of Christ with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.