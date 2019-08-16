Home

Opal Underwood


1942 - 2019
Opal Underwood Obituary
Lubbock- Opal Underwood, 76 of Lubbock passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born October 9, 1942 to Willie Thomas and Gineth Nora (Bledsoe) Hall in Celina, Texas. Opal attended schools in Celina and graduated from Celina High School in 1961. On January 11, 1986, she married Jim Underwood. Opal worked as an administrative assistant and secretary for many years before her retirement. She was an active member of Monterey Church of Christ, as well as her Bible class. Opal spent a lot of her time taking care of others.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim; two daughters, Sonya and Holly; one son, Jeff; two brothers, Carl and Ray; seven sisters, Mildred, Julia, Ruby, Mary, Aline, Carol and Doris and 4 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Jana; two brothers, Dub and Roy; and three sisters, Dorothy, Louise and Janell.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
