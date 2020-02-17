Home

FEB. 12, 1962- FEB. 17, 1997

In Loving Memory. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart.

From the Lopez, Perez, Flores and Garza families.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
