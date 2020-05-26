|
Ralls- Oscar "Dale" Sedgwick, Sr. of Ralls, TX passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.
He was born August 9, 1933 in Duncan Flat, TX to James and Mallie Bagby Sedgwick. He was a 1951 graduate of Patton Springs High School. Dale married Linda Faye McBride on April 13, 1954 in Roaring Springs, TX. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Texas Dept. of Transportation for 35 years, and was section foreman in Ralls at the time of his retirement.
Dale is survived by his wife, Linda of Ralls; daughter, Tressa Lancaster and husband Larry of Vernon, TX; son, Dale Sedgwick, Jr. and wife Kathylyn of Ralls, TX; brother, W.R. Sedgwick and wife Selma of Lubbock, TX; grandchildren, David and Paula Lancaster of Pearland, TX, Lori Beth and Josh Moore of Frisco, TX, Spencer Sedgwick of Austin, TX, and Saryssa and Brice Van Bibber of Ralls; and two great-grandchildren, Marley Moore and Owen Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Robert Sedgwick, Jr.; and two sisters, Callie Giesecke and Ethyl Smith.
The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326; or West Texas Rehab, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX 79605.
Graveside service will be 2 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Afton Cemetery in Afton, TX with Buddy Allen officiating, under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020