Lubbock- 88 passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rev. Otis Cooks, Jr. was born August 5, 1931 to Virgia Jackson and Rev. Otis Cooks, Sr. He was educated in Bastrop, Texas. He went into the United States Marine Corp in 1957. He was a Korean War Veteran and was a Purple Heart recipient. In 1955, he married Christine Bland. They were married for 54 years. To this union 3 children were born. They had 6 children. he worked as a deputy in Plainview, Texas. He graduated from Wayland Baptist University in 2001 with a bachelors in Law Enforcement and a minor in Religion. He worked in the District Attorney's Office for 19 years as the Chaplain and a Grand Jury Bailiff. He preached and pastored for almost 60 years, He was a member of the Marine Corp League and American Legions He had a love of church, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgia Jackson, Otis Cooks, Sr. and George Jackson; siblings, Abie Lee and Clyde Jackson, Sr.; son-in-law, Rev. Michael Kirkwood; and daughter, Peggy Sue Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Christine Cooks; daughters, Sheila Morrison and Sharon Kirkwood both of Lubbock, TX; sons, Ricky Morrison, Timothy (Lupe) Cooks, and Ronald (Monica) Cooks of Lubbock, TX; god-sister, Helen Coleman of Floydada, TX; 10 grandchildren, other grand god-children, 13 great grandchildren, god great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other special relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020