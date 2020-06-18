Lubbock- 62, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Otis was born to Otis Butts and Barbara Morgan on July 26, 1957, in Camden, Arkansas. He graduated from Lamesa High School. Otis worked for Crete Trucking Company for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter, Tonya Anderson; four sisters, Gwen Lewis, Mary (Jack) King, Mae (Mitchell) Lamb, and Venita Davis; three brothers, Tony (Jean) Johnson, Christopher Johnson, and Michael Johnson; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; the love of his life, Sherry Hill; a host of other relatives and friends.