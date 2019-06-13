Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. George's Episcopal Church
2425 South Germantown Road
Germantown, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. George's Episcopal Church
2425 South Germantown Road
Germantown, TN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto F. Lyons Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Otto F. Lyons Jr. Obituary
Germantown, Tennessee- Otto F. Lyons, Jr., 96 of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Nadine Lyons. Mr. Lyons is survived by his four children, Otto F. Lyons, III., Rogers Lyons, Melissa Hudspeth and her husband Tony, and Keith Lyons, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a brother, Harry Lyons. Mr. Lyons proudly served in the US Army Air Corps, flying gliders to the front lines during World War II. He was very instrumental in the creation of the Silent Wings Museum in Lubbock, Texas. He served as Executive Chair of the National World War II Glider Pilots Association as well. Mr. Lyons not only was the Senior Member at St. George's Episcopal Church, but also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and two-time Past Master of the Germantown Lodge. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 13 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 2425 South Germantown Road in Germantown. The burial will immediately follow via an escorted cortege at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now