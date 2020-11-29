Lubbock- The family of Ouida Bell "Sue" Hines will celebrate her life of 87 years at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock, Texas. Viewing for Sue will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A private family burial will be December 9, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. Sue went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the viewing and service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.