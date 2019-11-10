|
Lubbock - Pal's life began in Lakeview, Texas on September 22, 1933, born to Taudie and Dutch Schwartz. Her family included three older siblings, Wanda, Harold Joe, and Betty. Mom grew up in Meadow, Texas and with the help of Betty, her life-long best friend, caused much mischief.
Pal was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen at Hardin Simmons University, where she met the love of her life Quiz. They graduated in 1955, married and started their family: Charles, Karan, Angela, Rebecca and Todd. Pal and Quiz welcomed Greg Cagle, Kelly Kensing, Tammy Bagley, Marc Nudelman, and Allison Haterius into their family.
At this point life never stopped...like a Texas Whirlwind.
Cooking dinner and making sure there was a dessert every night (Mom loved food), countless parent-teacher conferences, forgetting to pick up children from the church nursery, leaving a child at Piggly Wiggly, twice, having 5 new drivers, 11 fender benders including rear-ending a police car, a new driver pinning Quiz between car and gas pump, 116 bad haircuts and a river of tears to deal with, a ghost on the roof while camping in the backyard, learning to ride a bike at 44 years of age, 138 baseball games, 982 basketball games, 42 football games, 15 track meets, 24 volleyball matches- teaching us how to be a good winner and loser, leading our Sunday School classes and Vacation Bible School, selling gillions of girl scout cookies, piano recitals, tonsillectomies, 2 appendectomies, 122 stitches, 1 nose broken 3 times, zany airport arrivals, Six Flags, White River Lake and Mom inner tubing, a million picnics, firecracker and ant beds, Chuchara, Gunnison, Disneyland, NYC, Boston, mission trip to Brazil, touring Washington and British Columbia in a camper which almost ended our family, and a European cruise... just the tip of the iceberg of Mom's amazing life.
With nine grandchildren, Chas and Chad Quisenberry, Josh and Kadee Cagle, Haley & Adam Hughston, Christian and Ben Kensing, Sophia and Sam Nudelman; the fun times for Mom started all over again. Beating breast cancer and celebrating in Disneyworld with all the family was memorable. Mom added one more precious person to her world, a great-granddaughter Evelyn Rose Hughston.
If you ever met our Mom, you knew that she always had a smile and kind words for everyone. A sweet, sweet soul, who truly cared for other people's happiness more than her own. Her heart was bigger than life. Mom loved our Lord and this was evident in her life every single day. Mom's life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend is an example of how we all should strive to live. She will be greatly missed.
We will always be grateful for the care, kindness and patience that Dr. Angela Ferguson and her staff, Sandra, Shaina and Rebecca gave.
In the last few years of Mom's life she helped provide new back-to-school shoes for the children at Texas Boys Ranch. She loved helping them pick the perfect shoes, and of course had to buy a new pair for herself. Memorials may be made to continue this act of kindness: Texas Boys Ranch, PO BOX 5665, Lubbock, Texas 79408. Memo: "TBR Shoes."
Join our family for a Celebration of Pal's life at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Bacon Heights Baptist Church, the family will receive friends and loved ones an hour prior to service.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019