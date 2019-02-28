Home

Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Pablo F. Aguilar


1954 - 2019
Pablo F. Aguilar Obituary
Lubbock- Pablo Aguilar was called to his heavenly home on February. 23, 2019. He was survived by his mother, wife, children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren,brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A viewing will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels 407 N. University on Wednesday, February. 27, 2019 from 12-9. Music Service will begin at 7 pm. Funeral will take place at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Thursday, February. 28, 2019 at 2pm. Interment will folow in the City of Levelland Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
