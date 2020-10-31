1/1
Pablo Olivarez Jr.
1961 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Pablo Olivarez Jr. will celebrate his life of 59 years with Mass at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at San Ramon Catholic Church. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers. He passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. Sunday's rosary will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy. Monday's service will be live-streamed through a link provided by the family. To view, go to the website link above and click on the webcast link provided.

Pablo Olivarez Jr. was born on April 19, 1961, to the late Pablo, Sr. and Natividad Olivarez in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from Lubbock-Cooper High School in 1980. He was a die-hard Texas Tech and Dallas Cowboy fan. He was a man of few words and showed his love through actions. He was incredibly loyal and loved his family deeply.

Survivors include his siblings, Jose Olivarez and wife Dolores, Concepcion Holdridge, Maryann Olivarez, and husband Phillip Munoz; Johnny Olivarez and wife Angelina; eleven nieces and nephews; and twenty-four great-nieces and nephews.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
