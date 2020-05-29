Lubbock- Pam "Granny" Suttle, 61, of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Lubbock surrounded by her loving family. Pam was born on March 31, 1959 in Lubbock, Texas to Dale Preston Suttle and Betty Sue Richardson Suttle. She has worked in real estate and property management all her life. She had developed, owned, and operated different real estate properties, mobile home parks, and was talented at staging homes and decorating. She has always been a hard worker, provider and homemaker to her family, and treated everyone like they were her own. She was fun to be around and loved riding motorcycles. She has impacted many lives, especially through her sober living place, The Spot and also The B-Hive in Lubbock. She loved spending time with her family and decorating for all the holidays and birthdays. She was a member of Trinity Church in Lubbock.
Pam is survived by her 3 daughters, Candice Levens and husband, Jacob, Rheagan York, and Shanna Dunigan, all of Lubbock, 2 brothers, Ricky and Ronnie Suttle of Lubbock, aunt, Sharon Rice of Lubbock, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a memorial service at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Services and cremation are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information and to access the live video stream at the time of the service. A recording of the service will also be available for 90 days after the service on our website.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.