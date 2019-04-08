|
Lubbock- Pamela Ann (Crow) Griffin of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born August 1, 1943 in Vancouver, Washington to the late Thomas and Viola (Bleth) Crow. She graduated from Lovington High School in 1961 and soon married Vernon Griffin on September 10, 1961. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities within the church. One of her fondest memories was serving in the mission field in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Vernon; daughters, Paula Jarnagin and husband Deshler of Chandler, Texas, Sandy Donner and husband John of Ft. Worth, Texas, Sarah Brown and husband Mike of Lubbock, and Angie Venable and husband Will of Tabiona, Utah; brother, Thomas Crow, Jr. and wife Geraldine Lasater of Waco; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3211 58th Street.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019