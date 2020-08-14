Lubbock- Pamela Blackburn left this earth for her Heavenly place on August 12, 2020. She was born October 6, 1948 to Gerald and Leila (Neely) Weaver in Ol City, Pennsylvania. The family moved from Pennsylvania to Lubbock, Texas in 1952. Pam went to Lubbock schools and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1967.She was a hard worker and did most of her work in medical field as a tech. She loved her jobs and put her energy in them. She would give the shirt off her back to help anyone. She also liked sports and loved watching her grandson play baseball. She tried to be at as many games for Jaxson that she could attend.She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Christopher Hefner. She is survived by two daughters Renee Edwards and Christina Sneed. She has one grandson Jaxson Edwards. She has three sisters Jean (Robert) Suddarth, Beth (Pete) Hefner, Linda Weaver, and one brother Jerry (Donna) Weaver, 2 nephews and 3 nieces, and many friends that will miss her.Celebration of life will be held on at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Sanders Funeral Home Chapel.