Lubbock- Dr. Pandialakal John Lincoln was born on August 21, 1938 to the late Mrs. Rachel and Dr. P.P. John in Karthikapally, Kerala, India. He was raised in Madras from the age of 3 and attended school. Dr. Lincoln obtained his BDS and MDS in dentistry at Madras Medical College and was bestowed the honor of Fellow of the Academy of Dentistry International (FADI). In September 1978, Dr. Lincoln along with his wife and 3 children moved to the US. Upon arriving in Lubbock, Texas, he furthered his education by obtaining DDS and commenced his independent dental practice in Lubbock from 1981. As a devout Christian, he was actively involved in the Mar Thoma church. He served in different leadership roles within the Emmanuel Mar Thoma Church in Lubbock, in North American Mar Thoma Church diocese and in the Sabha Council in India. In Lubbock, he along with members built the Emmanuel Mar Thoma Church. Dr. Lincoln was elected to Mar Thoma Diocesan treasurer for 9 years, 3 consecutive 3 year terms. He was also elected as assembly and council member and served on the clergy selection committee for North America. He functioned as the Sabha Mandalam member for many years, then as Sabha council member for 6 years, 2 consecutive 3 year terms. He was elected in the Episcopal nomination committee for 6 years, 2 consecutive 3 year terms. In addition, he was Sabha clergy election committee member for 3 terms. Throughout his unrelenting service to the church, he worked closely with all the Mar Thoma Bishops in the US and in India. Locally, as a member of Gideons, Dr. Lincoln preached and ministered throughout the county, and was also a member of the South Plains Lions Club. On February 5, 1970, Dr. Lincoln married Dr. Annie Lincoln, who belongs to the Mundackal family in Puthuppally, Kerala, India. He has 4 siblings, the late Dr. P. John Philip, the late Dr. P. J. Alexander, the late Mrs. Joy Mammen and Mrs. Elizy Roy. He also has 3 children: Dr. John A. Lincoln married to Dr. Christie M. Lincoln (Malayil family in NJ), Dr. Abraham S. Lincoln, and Mrs. Lina Rachel Lincoln married to Mr. Matthew Roe. His grandchildren include Jonathan Ashwin Lincoln (11), Maya Anne Lincoln (8), Mathew Nikhil Lincoln (6), Nathan Ananth Roe (10), Naomi Anju Roe (10), and John Prakash Roe (6). Dr. Lincoln lived in Lubbock for 42 years and retired from his dental practice in January 2020. Dr. Lincoln is survived by his wife, Dr. Annie Lincoln, his children, Drs. John A. and Christie M. Lincoln, Dr. Abraham S. Lincoln and Mrs. Lina Rachel and Mr. Matthew Roe and his grandchildren as well his brother in law Mr. K.C. Mammen, husband of late Mrs. Joy Mammen, and his sister, Mrs. Elizy Roy. Viewing is on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3-5pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 W. 19th St, Lubbock, Texas 79407. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Emmanuel 101 East 81st St, Lubbock, Texas 79404 with viewing from 11am-12pm and funeral service from 12-1:00pm. This is followed by graveside service at 1:30pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020