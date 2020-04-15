Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Pat Hixson


1943 - 2020
Pat Hixson Obituary
Shallowater- Patsy Lucille Hixson, 77, of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Pat was born January 26, 1943 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Tobe and Oma (Stroud) Pruit. She grew up in Oklahoma where she graduated from Velma-Alma High School and went on to attend business school. Pat worked for First Federal Bank before starting the mortgage and loan department at Plains Bank. She later transitioned to People's Bank where she worked until retiring. Pat married Elden Hixson September 15, 1969. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Shallowater.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Elden; siblings, Randy Pruit of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Peggy Milburn of Duncan, Oklahoma; nephews and nieces, Jeff Milburn, Jimmie Carter, Jacalyn Hooper and Cathy Behrenbrinker; and great-nephew, Jeffrey Milburn.

A come-and-go visitation will be 10:00 - 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 Combest Family Funeral Homes with a private graveside service to be held later.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
