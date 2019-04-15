|
Odessa- Pat Wright, 82, of Odessa, Texas passed away on April 11, 2019
Pat was born on July 12, 1936 to J.A. and Edna Bass.
Pat graduated from Texline High School and was married to Donald R Wright on March 1, 1959.
Pat worked in retail clothing for many years. She was an active traveler in her later years and toured the world with family and friends. She was also actively involved in her younger years volunteering at the Odessa hospital and Meals on Wheels.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Pat is survived by her older son Kenneth and his wife Pam, of the Triple R Ranch and her younger son Doug of Dallas, She also has her grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a many other family and friends all very loved.
Visitation will be held at the MCM Elegante hotel immediately following the service. The memorial service will be held at 2:00p.m. on April 18, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Hood officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019