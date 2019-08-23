|
|
Earth, Texas- Church Service for Pat Lewis, age 87, of Earth, Texas, is scheduled for 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Earth Church of Christ with Trent Tanaro of Earth officiating. Burial will be in Earth Memorial Cemetery. Pat died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Amherst, Texas. She was born February 14, 1932 in Hillsboro, Texas to Guy and Pearl (Smith) Mann. She married Thurman Lewis in Earth on December 19, 1953.
Pat had lived in Earth since 1952. She worked at the bank there for many years. Pat was also an active supporter of 4-H and a member of the Earth Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thurman in 2015; her parents; 3 sisters, Dorothy, Joanne and Elizabeth; and 3 brothers, Tom, Guy and Kenneth.
Pat is survived by her son, Kent Lewis and his wife, Connie of Earth, Texas; her 2 daughters, Sheila Johnson and her husband, Fred of Earth, Texas and Petra Waldrip and her husband, Randy of Dalhart, Texas; 2 sisters, Nancy Kaddatz of Hillsboro, Texas and Ella Elam of Mesquite, Texas; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Earth Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 523, Earth, Texas, 79031. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019