1/1
Pat Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shallowater- Pat Duwayne Patterson (Pat the Plumber), 59, of Shallowater, Texas, passed away November 6, 2020. He was born in Waco, Texas on January 22, 1961.

Pat Patterson graduated from Coronado High School May 25, 1979. He was married to Jimmie Lou Patterson on May 25, 1982. Pat was self employed as a master plumber at Pat Patterson Plumbing. He had a passion for first and foremost his God, his service to the church, and love for his family and his customers. He was a member of the Llano Estacado Emmaus Community, and County Line Baptist church.

He was survived by his wife Jimmie Lou Patterson, daughter, Katie Jackson and husband Richard, son Kyle Patterson and wife Amber, grandsons, Wyatt Patterson, Rhett Patterson, and Richard A Jackson III, mother, Dorothy Grant, brothers, Joe Patterson and wife Jimmie Sue, David Patterson and wife Vicki, Jack Melton and sister, Dana Hutnyak, sister-in-law Shirley Edward, brother-in-law, Allen Young and wife Nan.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 15th from 4PM to 6PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 W 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407. Friends may view the Funeral Service on Facebook Live on Monday, November 16th at 10AM. Friends may attend the graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park at 11AM Monday.

Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Adult Protective Services or Texas Boys Ranch.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved