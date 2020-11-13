Shallowater- Pat Duwayne Patterson (Pat the Plumber), 59, of Shallowater, Texas, passed away November 6, 2020. He was born in Waco, Texas on January 22, 1961.Pat Patterson graduated from Coronado High School May 25, 1979. He was married to Jimmie Lou Patterson on May 25, 1982. Pat was self employed as a master plumber at Pat Patterson Plumbing. He had a passion for first and foremost his God, his service to the church, and love for his family and his customers. He was a member of the Llano Estacado Emmaus Community, and County Line Baptist church.He was survived by his wife Jimmie Lou Patterson, daughter, Katie Jackson and husband Richard, son Kyle Patterson and wife Amber, grandsons, Wyatt Patterson, Rhett Patterson, and Richard A Jackson III, mother, Dorothy Grant, brothers, Joe Patterson and wife Jimmie Sue, David Patterson and wife Vicki, Jack Melton and sister, Dana Hutnyak, sister-in-law Shirley Edward, brother-in-law, Allen Young and wife Nan.Visitation will be on Sunday, November 15th from 4PM to 6PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 W 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407. Friends may view the Funeral Service on Facebook Live on Monday, November 16th at 10AM. Friends may attend the graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park at 11AM Monday.Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Adult Protective Services or Texas Boys Ranch.