Lubbock- Pat Posey passed away on March 1, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 78 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020