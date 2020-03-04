Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Pat Posey


1941 - 2020
Lubbock- Pat Posey passed away on March 1, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 78 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
