Patricia Ann Davis
1953 - 2020
Lubbock- 66 passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Praise Center Ministries. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Patricia was born to Dorothy Adams and Marvin Clewis on July 11, 1953, in Midland, TX. She graduated from Estacado High School in 1971. She is survived by her two sons, Toddrick (Chaurie) Davis and Tyron Davis; seven sisters, Linda Carter, Alice (Larry) Austin, Jonita (Albert) Oliver, Evola (Dycky) Hunter, Shameuia (DeMarcus) Bernal, Brenda (Henry) Hunter, and Brenda Clewis; twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; special companion, Jimmy Taylor; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Praise Center Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
