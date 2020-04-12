|
Lubbock- Patricia Ann Lambert, 68, of Lubbock, Texas, formerly of Henderson, Nevada, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Lubbock. Patricia was born May 28, 1951, in Lubbock, Texas, to Elza Wayne and JoAnn Lambert. She graduated from Abernathy High School in 1969 and received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Texas Tech University. Patricia was an educator for 40 years and enjoyed helping and guiding children in completing their educational goals. She was a member of the Church of Christ, DAR, and Delta Gamma Fraternity. Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her grandsons. She enjoyed reading and was passionate about books and helping others. She also had a love of movies, travel, snow skiing, and water-related activities. Patricia was preceded in death by her son Andy Russell Johnson, her brother Gary Wayne Lambert, her father Elza Wayne Lambert, and her stepfather Grover Dale Stevens. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Abby Johnson Nasternak (Jeff) and grandsons Wesley and Everett of Gilbert, Arizona, mother JoAnn Lambert Stevens of Lubbock, Texas, sister Nancy Jane Lambert Henderson (Randy) of Lockney, Texas, stepsister Sharon Geeslin (Al) of Oklahoma, and stepbrother Phil Stevens of Oklahoma. Patricia will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020