Oklahoma City- Patricia Ann Scott, 86, slipped peacefully away on August 24, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, surrounded by family.
Born May 16, 1934, in Lubbock, Texas, Pat was the 4th of 6 children of James & Evelyn Pruitt. A graduate of Lubbock High School, Pat married James R Scott in September 1952. She was the proud mother of 4, devoting her time and attention to their upbringing.
A committed Christian, Pat taught 6th & 7th grade Bible classes for 45 years. She and Jimmie traveled to Christian Lectureships around the United States conducting Children's Worship seminars. Pat was also a valued speaker at women's seminars.
While living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Pat began and led the Mother's Day Out program at Park Plaza Church of Christ. In addition, she worked with Jim in the 3 congregations where he served as an elder. She loved having a beautiful yard and spent many hours in her flower beds. She also loved interior decorating, enjoying painting and hanging wallpaper. Whatever idea she came up with, Jimmie built it.
More than anything, she loved her family. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved Jimmie, as well as all her siblings. Surviving are children, Deborah Crawford, Cheril Scott, Jamie Scott and wife, Sheila, and Robin Poteet and husband, Tom. All her children live in Edmond, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Jonathan Crawford, Christiane Rataic and spouse, Ron, Evelyn Sindorf and spouse, Nathan, Carson Scott, Andrew Poteet, and Abigail Greenfield and spouse, David.
Pat is also survived by 2 great grandchildren: Vivian Crawford and Oliver Conklin, along with a 3rd, Eleanor Greenfield, expected in September.
Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery, Lubbock, Texas, Monday, August 31st, at 10 am. Visitation will be held at Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond, Oklahoma, Friday, August 28th, 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of her 3 favorite organizations: Oklahoma Christian University, Shriners Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.