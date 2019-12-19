Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Sutton Obituary
Lubbock- Patricia Ann Sutton, 66 of Lubbock, passed away December 15th, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. She fought a long battle with cancer.

Pat lived a simple but happy life. She worked in customer service for many years and did some health care as well. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her friends and family that she loved very much.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, and parents.

She's survived by her 6 children, John Attebury, D.j. Attebury, Andrea Patterson, April Lloyd, Genea McClellan, and Amber King. She leaves 9 grandchildren behind, who she adored. She also leaves behind brothers and sisters and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -