|
|
Lubbock- Patricia Ann Sutton, 66 of Lubbock, passed away December 15th, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. She fought a long battle with cancer.
Pat lived a simple but happy life. She worked in customer service for many years and did some health care as well. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her friends and family that she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, and parents.
She's survived by her 6 children, John Attebury, D.j. Attebury, Andrea Patterson, April Lloyd, Genea McClellan, and Amber King. She leaves 9 grandchildren behind, who she adored. She also leaves behind brothers and sisters and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019