Patricia Anne George


1942 - 2019
Patricia Anne George Obituary
Lubbock - Patricia was born on April 12, 1942, to Roy and Oleen Loden in Tupelo, Mississippi. The family moved to Texas in 1951 living in Marshall for a little while before moving to Abilene where she grew up. She graduated from Abilene High School and attended Hardin Simmons University. She was a member and officer of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic sorority. She was a published author having written a book in 1990 with her partner, Dinah Lovett, called "Color Synergy" which was published by Simon and Schuster. She worked for over 38 years in the legal profession. She loved cooking with her family evidenced by compiling and publishing a family cookbook along with her daughter, Julie, in 2013. She enjoyed collecting antiques and was an avid Texas Tech football fan. More recently, she worked every day with her son, Chad and daughter, Julie at their family owned business, Windows by Chad. She managed all bookkeeping records and helped process all invoices and payments from their customers. She was the widow of John Richard George, whom she married in 1981 in Lubbock, Texas. She was survived by one daughter, Julie Anne Nitke, of Lubbock, Texas; and one son, Jeffery Chad Tucker and wife, Debbie, of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Regina Windland of Abilene, Texas; and Benje Campbell of Stephenville, Texas; one granddaughter, Ashleigh Jones, of Dallas, Texas, and several nieces and nephews. Her surviving extended family includes Lezlie George, Todd George, Taylor Neitsch and Skylar Neitsch. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Roy and Oleen Loden, her husband, John Richard George, and the father of her children, Tommy Tucker. The family requests that memorials be offered to Meals on Wheels of Lubbock, Texas. A visitation for Patricia will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, December 8, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. Services will be at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel on December 9, 2019 at 10:00AM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
