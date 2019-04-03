|
Lubbock- A "Come and Go" Memorial Gathering to honor Patricia Anthony Cobb will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Jerry Swinford Activity Hall located at 8517 Urbana Ave, Lubbock TX. She went to meet her Heavenly Father on March 30, 2019 at the age of 76. Patricia was born April 1, 1942 in Memphis TX and graduated from Memphis High School in 1959 before attending Draughn's Business School in Wichita Falls TX. She married Clois Cobb, Jr. August 29, 1961. Patricia was a resident of Shallowater and Lubbock. She worked for Piggly Wiggly and Anthony's Department Store. Pat was a homemaker and substitute teacher for Shallowater ISD. In 1991, she worked with Clois to establish Cobb Sales, later known as Cobco Inc. She was a member of Raintree Christian Church and Christ's Church. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Clois Cobb, Jr. and son, Tracy Cobb. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Dee Ann Margrave (J.W.), daughter-in-law Jane Cobb, and five grandchildren: Emily Bradley (Trey), Libby Vineyard (Blake), Kelsey Magness (Taylor), Hayden Cobb (Kelsey Mosely), Joseph Trevino, and two great grandsons, Ayden and Braxtyn. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care provided by Kindred Hospice and Promiseland caregivers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019