Spur- Patricia Bass went to heaven on December 17, 2019 in the presence of her husband, kids, and a precious hospice nurse following a long illness. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Spur. We will celebrate her life of 76 years at 1:30 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019, also at the church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
She was born Patricia Montgomery on September 19, 1943, in Rotan, TX to Jack and Dixie Montgomery. At the age of 4, her family moved to a farm near Girard. She attended Girard Schools where she graduated in 1961. She married Larry Bass on June 25, 1961 at the Antelope Holiness Church near Girard and resided in and around Spur her entire life. She played the piano in church for years and played and sang Patricia-style southern gospel at numerous funerals, weddings, annual meetings, nursing homes, and singings. She even helped organize, and performed in, the first gospel music festival in Luckenbach, TX. She volunteered her talents extensively around Spur and had a heart for the less fortunate. She was a skilled artist and was an exhibitor in dozens of art shows around the Southwest. She could sew and make anything.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry; sons, Larry Bass Jr and wife, Kristi of Breckenridge, TX; and Kevin Bass and wife, Julie of New Home; 5 grandchildren, Cassandra Bass Miller and husband, Owen of Breckenridge; Brianna Bass Jones and husband, Wade of Lubbock; Jackson, Baron, and Berkley Bass of New Home; two great-grandchildren Dirk Miller and Britta Miller; and sister, Jackie Montgomery Carr of Jayton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dixie Montgomery; and a sister, Ann Montgomery.
The family is deeply appreciative of the food, prayers, support, and love from all their family and friends. Donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Montgomery Cemetery Association, c/o Barbara Maddox, P.O. Box 7, Cherokee, TX 76832 or the Dickens County EMS.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019