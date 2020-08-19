1/1
Patricia C. "Patti" Abney
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Patricia "Patti" C. Abney of Lubbock passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born April 12, 1943 in Hartshorne, Oklahoma to Eddie and Cena Huddleston. Patti graduated from nursing school in 1972 and worked until retiring in 2010. She enjoyed helping others and loved her family and friends. Patti was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jess Abney, Tony Abney, and Brad Abney, all of Lubbock; sister, Joan Pugh of Salado, Texas; and one grandson, Austin. Patti also leaves behind her nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gail on September 22, 2010.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved