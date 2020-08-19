Lubbock- Patricia "Patti" C. Abney of Lubbock passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born April 12, 1943 in Hartshorne, Oklahoma to Eddie and Cena Huddleston. Patti graduated from nursing school in 1972 and worked until retiring in 2010. She enjoyed helping others and loved her family and friends. Patti was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jess Abney, Tony Abney, and Brad Abney, all of Lubbock; sister, Joan Pugh of Salado, Texas; and one grandson, Austin. Patti also leaves behind her nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.Patti was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gail on September 22, 2010.Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.