Muleshoe, Texas- Church service for Patricia Carol Wilson, age 74, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 3:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 16th & D Church of Christ in Muleshoe with Curtis Shelburne of Muleshoe officiating. Burial will be in Muleshoe Memorial Park. Patricia died Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Plano, Texas. She was born June 9, 1945 in Muleshoe, Texas to Leon Howard and Muriel (Wright) Lewis. She married Stanley Wilson in Clovis, New Mexico on November 25, 1964.
Patricia was a great artist and an avid gardener. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of 16th & D Church of Christ in Muleshoe. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons; Roby Lewis Wilson and Casey Glen Wilson; a sister, Lanita Elrod; and two brothers, Ronald Lewis and Morris Lewis.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Stanley; her two sons, Andy Wilson and his wife, Krista of Amarillo, Texas and Kent Childs of Muleshoe, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Cooper of Lubbock, Texas; her two sisters, Rita Brunton of Arizona and Ellen Brink and her husband, Terry of Oklahoma; her brother, Kirk Lewis and his wife, Cheryl of Muleshoe, Texas; four grandchildren, Jack, Keenan and his wife, Kenzie; Drew and Chansee; and one great-grandson, Grant.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the , 3411 - 73rd Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79423. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
