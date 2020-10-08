Lubbock- Patricia R. Mata, 71, of Katy, formerly of Lubbock passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Patricia was born March 20, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas to Antonio and Ramona (Teran) Ramirez. Patricia worked for Texas Instruments for over 20 years and then was a Print Tech for 10 years. She enjoyed going to watch her grandkids play sports and spending time with her friends.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melissa and husband Stephen Williams, Chris and husband Rudy Valdez, Jr., and Bridgette Cruz; sons, Abel and wife Sally, and Tomas J. Mata; five brothers, Steven Ramirez and wife Maria, Tony Ramirez and wife Sue, Ricardo Ramirez, Raymond Ramirez, and Danny Ramirez and wife Joann; one sister, Marie St. Onge and husband Richard; 14 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Tomas Mata; her parents, Antonio and Ramona Ramirez; and one son, Abraham Mata.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with rosary being cited at 7:00 p.m. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.