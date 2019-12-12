|
Lubbock- Patricia Caudle Rivers, a long-time resident of Lubbock, passed away December 10, 2019 at The Plaza Healthcare Center.
Born November 22, 1930 to Thomas and Edna Caudle in Ballinger, TX, Patricia received a Bachelor of Science in Education from North Texas State in 1951. She continued her education at Texas Tech University where she received her Master of Education.
Patricia taught first grade for almost 40 years. She started her teaching career in Dallas. Thirty years of her career was spent teaching in Lubbock ISD and over 20 of those years at Wheatley Elementary. Teaching children to read was a passion and gift.
Patricia and her family were long-time members of First United Methodist Church Lubbock.
Patricia loved playing bridge and was a member of the Bridge Club for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harvey A. Rivers of Lubbock, her son George Rivers and wife Mitzie of Tomball, TX, her daughter Ruth Mills of Lubbock, and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Edna Caudle and her brother David T. Caudle of Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Memorial gifts may be made to Kindred Hospice at 3223 S. Loop 289 #318 Lubbock, Texas 79423.
There will be a graveside service for the family at Resthaven on Friday, December 13.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019