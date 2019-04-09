Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
For more information about
Patricia Sipowicz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sipowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Tillinghast) Sipowicz


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia (Tillinghast) Sipowicz Obituary
Lubbock- Patricia Ann Sipowicz (Tillinghast), beloved wife and mother, passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 80 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born in Ilion, New York. She married her love and partner in life, Thomas Sipowicz, on October 8, 1960. Together they raised six children. Pat worked in radio, advertising and later had a second career as a parish director of religious education. In addition to being a loving mother, wife and homemaker, she was a life-long artist, artisan and gardener. Pat was a woman of deep faith and lived it out in the most practical ways, particularly advocating and caring for those whose voices were not heard or whose needs were not met. In addition to her daughter, Linda, she is pre-deceased by her parents Kenneth and Agnes Tillinghast. She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Thomas of Lubbock, Texas, and their children: Lauri Deckard; Timothy Sipowicz (Lori); Thomas Sipowicz; Susan Martz and Michael Sipowicz (Kimberly). She is also survived by her brother, John (Barbara) Tillinghast, her sister Ann Harris (Wayne), as well as by sixteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Donations can be made in her memory to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation. A rosary will be held at 7pm, with visitation following at 7:30 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Christ the King Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment will follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now