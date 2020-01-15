|
Lubbock- On January 9, 2020, God opened his heavenly gates and welcomed home his newest angel, Patrick "Ric" Daniel McCarty, into his loving arms.
Ric was born on March 14, 1979 in Louisville, Kentucky, to Patrick McCarty and Rhonda McCarty-Sprouse. Soon thereafter he moved to Olympia, Washington. In 1984, he began new adventures in Texas where he became the loved and supported son of Richard "Dick" Sprouse in April, 1986. He became a big brother to D.J. Sprouse in 1986; Cody Sprouse, 1989; and Rebecca Sprouse in 1993.
Ric was a 1997 graduate of Granbury High School where he was a member of the Pirate Band and a two-year drum major. He went on to graduate from Weatherford Community College where he was interrupted by a professor while teaching the Statistic class in his absence. He also served as a mathematic tutor and took class notes for handicap students. He pursued his love of learning as a long-time student and Red Raider fan at his beloved Texas Tech University where he completed his education in December, 2019. His parents would lovingly like to thank Adrienne Carnes and Ashley Moncrief and members of the Texas Tech Administration and faculty.
As an avid sports fan, Ric had one day hoped to become a sports agent and representative for young adults who did not have the opportunities that were given to other students, no matter what the sport. He loved and respected children and they reciprocated the affection. He only wanted the best for their future.
The majority of Ric's employment was spent attending to and helping some of his favorite clients and friends at Lubbock's Chili's Restaurants where he ended his career as a General Manager. He loved mentoring his employees and mingling with his guests and followers. Our gratitude goes to the entire Brinker International family for their love, support and thoughtfulness.
We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the physicians and staff members at Texas Tech University Medical Center, especially Dr. Catherine Jones, Dr. Genevieve LaPointe and the entire staff at the Radiation Center. Their professionalism, expertise, kindness and friendship during Ric's lengthy and courageous battle with glioblastoma will never be forgotten. He truly loved you. A special thank you is also extended to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas and Duke University Cancer Center, North Carolina whose valiant effort was accepted.
Preceded in death are his maternal grandparents, Elmer J. and Marietta H. Landers, Surprise, AZ; grandparents, Joseph and Jean Sprouse, and Virginia Sprouse, Hampton, VA. Waiting to see him again are parents Rhonda & Dick Sprouse, Granbury, TX; siblings DJ Sprouse and wife Ashley, Midlothian, VA; Cody Sprouse and wife Tabatha, Killeen, TX; Rebecca Mims and husband Chris, Lingleville, TX; nieces Brooklynne, Randi, HadleyAnn and Riley Sprouse; nephews Aedan and Cooper Mims and Riker Sprouse. He was loved and will be missed by his Aunt Sandy and Uncle Doug, Hurricane, UT; Aunt Karen "Sister" Hubbard and Uncle Ross, Greensboro, GA; and Uncle Joe and Aunt Lara, Port Orange, FL and numerous cousins. A heartfelt thank you is extended to his friends and caregivers, Bobby Brodour and family, Amanda Cutts, Carlos Pantoya, Diona and Mark Anthony Page, and goddaughter Zaniyah Page for your love.
During the short time that we had Ric to love and hold, he was a wonderful man, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many. We will never stop loving him and will keep him in our hearts forever. "...love you too, sweet Ricci".
Family and friends will be welcomed guests at Ric's memorial service at 10:00 am on January 18, 2020, Combest Family Funeral Home, 2210 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations may be sent to Texas Tech University Health Science Center, University Medical Center Southwest Cancer Program in Lubbock, Texas (https://www.umchealthsystem.com/giving/donate-to-umc).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020