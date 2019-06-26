Lubbock- Patrick Henry Gable 87 of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Covenant Medical Hospital surrounded by his family. Patrick was born on 10/15/1931 to Henry Lee and Jessie Mae Gable of Lexington, South Carolina. Patrick retired from the United States Air Force after 20 plus years of service. Patrick successfully operated a real estate investment company. He is survived by his wife Diana Gable, two Sons, Edward Eugene Stone and wife Martha Stone of Owensboro Kentucky, Tommy Dewayne Stone and wife Virginia Stone of Lubbock, and Daughter, Mellissa Fann and husband Ryan Fann of Lubbock, as well as three grandsons, Douglas, Logan and William Stone of Lubbock and John Gable. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 28, 2019, officiated by Pastor Field Bennings and under the direction of Sanders Funeral Home of Lubbock at 1420 Main St Lubbock, Texas. Viewing for the Public will be on Thursday June 27, 2019 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019