Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
Patrick Kelly Love


1961 - 2020
Patrick Kelly Love Obituary
Keller, Texas- Patrick Kelly Love, of Keller, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, in Grapevine, Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving son, brother and friend. He never met a stranger and he never wasted an opportunity to befriend others and wish everyone, friend or not, a good day. Patrick was born on February 4, 1961, in Tulia, Texas, to Kenneth Lyle and Doris Ann Love. He was the youngest of three children. Pat excelled in sports and had a life filled with adventure. At fourteen, a brain tumor nearly took his life and forced Pat into a new normal. In spite of this, he graduated from Tulia High School and attended Amarillo College and TSTI. Pat was known for his sweet sense of humor. He loved to bowl and cherished the friends he met on his league. He is survived by his mother, Doris Love, of Keller, Texas, a sister, Selena and her husband, John, of Southlake, Texas, a brother, Christopher and his wife, Lisa, of Canyon, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews, and his Uncle and fellow bowler, Jim Nunn, of Keller, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lyle Love. The Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, on Monday, January 27, at Lucas Funeral Home Chapel, at 1601 S. Main Street, in Keller, Texas. Patrick was a man of faith who loved Jesus. In lieu of flowers, please give to or church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
