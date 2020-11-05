1/1
Patsy Akin
1948 - 2020
Rio Rancho, NM- The family of Patsy Akin will celebrate her life of 71 years at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:30 to 7:30 PM today, November 05, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

On December 28, 1948, Patsy was born to Dan and Oleta (Dykes) Odam in Lubbock, TX. She grew up in Lubbock and worked for Methodist Hospital for several years. On August 28, 1993, she married Gary Akin in Lubbock. They moved to Albuquerque, NM and Patsy worked in customer relations for Presbyterian Hospital until her retirement in 2007.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Akin; their children, Bradley Wallin and wife Vanessa, of Albuquerque, NM, and Conrad Akin, of Canfield, OH; and granddaughter, Hannah Wallin of San Diego, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rhonda Williams; and brother, Terry Odam.

The family has designated Forrest Heights Methodist Church, 3007 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79410, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
