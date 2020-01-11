|
Lubbock- On Wednesday, January 8th, Patsy Ann Pettiet Littrell went home to be with Jesus, where she waits for us to follow. What a gift God shared with us all in the love of this beautiful lady. We will celebrate her life of 81 years at 10:00 am on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Born in New Deal (Monroe) Texas on March 17th, 1938, to C.C. and Ruby Pettiet, Patsy Ann Pettiet attended Ropes Elementary School and Frenship High School, where she graduated and currently holds the record for most hoop points scored in a game by a single player. Upon graduation, Patsy attended and graduated as an award-winning hairstylist from Jessie Lee's Academy. On January 27th, 1958, she married her soulmate and love, L.V. Littrell, Jr. and moved to Japan to begin a beautiful life's journey, leading to the birth of two children, whom she raised to work with excellence, show compassion for humanity, and do what is good and right. Her grandest delight was the birth of her two grandchildren. Living for Jesus and loving her family led her to live an intentional and compassionate life of faith and devotion. Her passion was to serve people and help them make a home warm and inviting through furniture and decor. Pat provided excellent customer service and was a top sales performer for Spears Furniture for many years.
Survivors include her husband, L.V. Littrell, Jr.; children, Larry Littrell, and Kala (Alan) Ayers; two grandchildren, Lance (Jessica) Ayers, Lindsay (Spencer) Hardin; siblings, Noma Lee Evans, Sue (Max'sl) Humble; Alton C. (Charlene) Pettiet, and Roger (Carol) Pettiet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Clealon, and Ruby Velma Pettiet.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donation memorials be made to Lubbock Children's Home of Lubbock and the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020