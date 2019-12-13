|
Lubbock- Patsy Charles Evans passed away December 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at University Medical Center.
Patsy was born April 29, 1932 in Mangum, Oklahoma to Otto Ralph Barton and Estelle "Kat" Dillard Barton. She later moved to Morton, Texas. There she met the love of her life, Corky Evans. They were married May 18, 1950.
She is survived by her daughter Cassandra Evans (Jeremy Moxom), her son Chuck Evans (Suzanne) and her dearest sister Barbara Allsup. Patsy deeply loved her three granddaughters Sarah Dobbs (Nate), Lauren Evans and Bonnie Kat Evans. She was also blessed with great-granddaughters Allison Dobbs and Kiera Dobbs. Pat loved her nieces and nephews Mark Allsup (Jessica), Lynn Sanders and Mike Burns (Meldy), as well as her great-nephews and great-nieces Alexander Allsup, Andrew Allsup, Wyatt Allsup, Dwayne Allsup, Ian Allsup, Trish Eklund and Christine Burns. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Corky Evans, her parents, her sister-in-law Carol Burns Baker, her brother-in-law Lonnie Allsup and her nephew Todd Allsup. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday December 14, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Levelland with the Rev. Jon Sharp, pastor, officiating. Cremation was under direction of Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salvation Army or . Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019