Lubbock- The family of Patsy Lee Stephenson will celebrate her life of 82 years at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Littlefield Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM at Monterey Baptist Church, Lubbock. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Patsy Shedd Lee Stephenson was freed from her earthly body on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. The youngest of nine children, Patsy, was born to Daniel Steve and Willie Mae Shedd in Emory, Texas on July 22, 1938. The Shedd family moved to Whitharral, Texas, in 1943, where Patsy attended school and excelled in volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, and academics. She was the Salutatorian of her Whitharral High School graduating class in 1956. Her lifetime career was with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company (SWBTC), where she worked for over 40 years. Patsy was an active member of Monterey Baptist Church in Lubbock. She loved the Lord, studied her Bible daily, and was a devoted prayer warrior.
She was married to Don Lee until his death in 1979. Much later in life, Patsy married her high school sweetheart, Coda Stephenson, in 2010.
Patsy was always kind in her thoughts, words, and actions, and even during her difficult struggle with cancer, she continued to live a life filled with grace. Her culinary talents were enjoyed by many throughout the years, and her hand-sewn silky, satin baby blankets were special gifts. There are many stories of toddlers, teens, and young adults who still treasure one of Patsy's blankets.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Vada Mae Rylant, C. D. Shedd, Bo Shedd, Nellie Bell O'Rear, and Delvina Gage; and grandson, Gregory Evan Lee.
Survivors include her husband, Coda Stephenson; children Greg Lee and wife, Cheryl of Lubbock, Teresa Lee Weaver and husband, Mark of Lubbock, Lesa Stephenson Reed, and husband, and Leslie of Ransom Canyon; grandchildren Trevor Lee, Parker Lee, Molly Weaver, Mindy Weaver, Kristen Beckham and husband David all of Lubbock, Jennie Roster and husband Dustin of Iowa, Randy Reed and wife Jamie of Wyoming, Kristi Epton and husband Jeremy of Rockwall, Texas. Patsy and Coda have been blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Peggy Williams and husband, Jerry, Erelene Webb of Levelland, and Jo Dan Waters of Lubbock. Her beloved extended family includes many nieces and nephews, lifelong Whitharral friends, church family, and SWBTC friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Kerry Hendershot, Dr. Mike Owen, and Dr. Kiran Yalamanchili for their compassionate care.
Patsy's life can be memorialized with donations to Monterey Baptist Church, 3601 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413 or Whitharral Alumni Association, P. O. Box 225, Whitharral, TX 79380.