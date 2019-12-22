|
Lubbock- Patsy Naomi Cook Allen Lock went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019 at the age of 77. Born October 16, 1942 in Lubbock, TX to Roy and Naomi Cook, Patsy graduated from Lubbock High School in 1961. In 1964 She began her nursing career at West Texas Hospital as an L.V.N. During the many years she worked for Dr. Travis Bridwell she met and married the love of her life, Jim Lock. They moved to El Paso, TX where she earned her B.S.N. from the University of Texas school of nursing, graduating Suma Cum Laude. Then later, a Masters of Ed. in Leadership and Counseling from the University Texas at El Paso. Patsy loved the fast pace of emergency medicine and was the E.R. Charge nurse at Eastwood Hospital. During this time, she was also a nursing instructor at El Paso Community College. The next few years were spent back and forth as The Director of Nursing for Lubbock General Hospital and R. E. Thomason hospital in El Paso, finally settling back in Lubbock as Executive Vice President of Nursing for St. Mary's Hospital, later becoming Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing officer at Covenant Health System. After her retirement in 2004, she continued teaching courses at L.C.U. and TTUHSC and was an active member of the board of directors for Carillon, Hospice of Lubbock and the Ronald McDonald house as well as volunteering at the Sick Children's clinic. She was also able to pursue her love of travel. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved brother Jack and her husband Jim. She leaves behind her son, Toby and Lily Allen of San Angelo, TX; her daughter Tami and John Anderson of Phoenix, AZ; her cherished grandsons, Shaun Allen, Jake and Luke Anderson and her great-grandson Corey Allen. Patsy will be remembered for her wit, intelligence, love of life and beautiful smile. Her compassion and kindness was a bright beacon for all to see and feel. Services will be held at Second Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX on December 28, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the , Hospice of Lubbock or the Ronald McDonald house are suggested.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019