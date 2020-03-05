|
Lubbock- Patsy Clement Payne passed away March 2nd, 2020 in Lubbock. She was born October 1st, 1929 in McLean, Texas to Harold and Hazel Clement. Patsy graduated from Amherst High in 1945. At 16, she moved to Denton to attend college and afterwards returned home to Amherst where she began working at the bank. Shortly thereafter, Robert Lee (Bob) Payne, returned home from WWII. They soon were dating and later married on February 10th, 1950 at her parent's house in Littlefield. After moving to Shallowater, Patsy worked at the bank while raising four children, until deciding to go to Texas Tech where she received her English degree in 1972. Patsy went on to be a High School English teacher for over 20 years. She taught in Shallowater until they moved to Seagraves, where she continued her career at Loop High. She had great fun teaching and was always known as 'the cool teacher'. She directed One Act Plays and chaperoned Senior Trips. She loved teaching her students. In 1994, she and Bob were retired and moved to Lubbock where she quickly formed new friendships and found new social activities to keep her busy. She was an avid bridge player and a constant reader. She enjoyed the theatre and loved to go with friends and family to Las Vegas, Ruidoso, and on cruises. She rarely missed a Texas Tech or Houston Texans game. She belonged to the First Methodist Church and was a member of the Lubbock Women's Club. Patsy was a young spirited, kindhearted, and funny person. She enjoyed her coffee, crosswords, and family phone calls every morning. She is dearly loved, and greatly missed. She is survived by her sister, Betty Cihak of Waxahachie; son Harold Payne of El Paso; daughter Patti Baker of Tye; daughter Jan White of Ropesville; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Payne; daughter Ann Payne Dodd; and one grandchild, Jimmy Baker. Services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 in The Abbey Chapel at Resthaven. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020